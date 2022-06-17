Improving EV/HEV battery performance, sustainability, safety & cost using Trackwise Flexible Printed Circuits

Trackwise, the manufacturer of specialist products using printed circuit technology, will discuss how its Improved Harness Technology (IHT) can help dramatically improve EV range and charging times at the Battery Cells & Systems Expo Conference, NEC, Birmingham (29-30 June). The focus of the conference, being held alongside the UK’s largest-ever battery technology exhibition, is to deliver insight and answers to vital questions as the UK’s battery industry strives to increase battery performance and address consumer demand as the UK ramps up production of electric and hybrid vehicles.

Philip Johnston, CEO, Trackwise, is an expert and panellist in the session “Improving Battery Performance, Sustainability, Safety and Cost”. Trackwise uses its patented proprietary process, IHT, to manufacture length-unlimited, flexible multi-layer printed circuits which can be used as an alternative to traditional wiring harnesses, delivering very significant space and weight savings (up to 75%), critical factors in automotive applications, particularly EVs.

In the drive to increase battery pack power density and thus deliver greater EV range and faster charging times, many manufacturers are looking at cell-to-pack technology, which directly integrates cells into a battery pack, eliminating the modules commonly used in most current pack designs. To achieve this, all the individual cells need to be connected using rugged, reliable and easy-to-use systems.

Trackwise multilayer, length-unlimited FPCs achieve this robust and tight interconnection between cells and are also very reliable. They can be simple to install, which removes production steps and eliminates connection errors. A further benefit of IHT FPCs is their repeatability – because they are constructed using a printing process, every FPC product will perform similarly within a tight performance variation tolerance. Components can also be mounted onto either side of the FPC, forming an Advanced PCB (APCB). For the battery manufacturer this means that they can buy a single part which is, in effect, a subsystem with extra functionality, such as temperature and voltage monitoring systems for example.

Joining Johnston for the session are Dr. Jacqueline Edge from Imperial College London, Dr. Winifred Koch, CSM, Dr. Yu Merla from Williams Advanced Engineering and Guillaume Gerbaut, VonRoll.