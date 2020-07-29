Impressive 85” industrial monitor offering a brightness of 2000 cd/m2 suitable for Outdoor Applications

The new DLD8500-I 85” industrial grade sunlight readable TFT LCD from Litemax (part of their Durapixel series), has been designed for the industrial market sector. Featuring high brightness of 2000 cd/m², with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and a wide viewing angle of 178° (H), 178° (V).

The large 85” display panel comes in a stylish, slim and lightweight design with high colour saturation, a display area of 1872mm(H) x 1053mm(V) and stunning visual clarity with a MTBF of 100,000 hours.

The impressive sunlight readable display has an operating temperature of 0°C ~ 50°C making it suitable for transportation, kiosk, and outside. The LED backlight technology ensures high reliability with low power consumption.

There is also a plug and play option controlled by Intel® Smart Display Module (Intel® SDM) with SDM-L and SDM-S CPU boards, you can read more here DLS8500-I. This display is also available with a brightness of 500 cd/m².

