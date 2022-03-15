Implement IoT around the world even using 2G

MikroElektronika (MIKROE), the embedded solutions company that saves development time and cost by providing innovative hardware and software products based on proven standards, has launched NB IoT 4 Click, a compact add-on board for IoT applications such as smart metering, intelligent wearables, security and asset tracking, home appliances, environmental monitoring and more. The new Click board includes a cellular wireless communications module with integrated digital SIM (eSIM) delivering global data connectivity even in regions without the latest communications infrastructure.

NB IoT 4 Click features the C1-RM from Cavli Wireless. This three-band NB-IoT IoT/2G wireless communication module supporting bands 3, 5, and 8 mainly targets low power data transmission applications. The module also supports the 3GPP Release 13 standard and meets almost all M2M requirements thanks to its ultra-small size. Devices have a standby power consumption of less than 1mA, and in deep sleep mode this can be as low as 5µA. External interfaces, protocol stacks and a complete range of SMS and data transmission services to meet client-side demands are provided.

Comments Nebojsa Matic, CEO at MIKROE: “This module is specially designed for countries with less than 100% NB-IoT coverage, enabling LPWAN deployments to be possible using 2G, and then switching to NB-IoT when the network is ready. The integrated eSIM feature ensures that the module can be deployed worldwide.”

NB IoT 4 Click is supported by a mikroSDK compliant library, which includes functions that simplify software development. This Click board™ comes as a fully tested product, ready to be used on a system equipped with the mikroBUS™ socket.

MIKROE releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS socket on their development boards. NB IoT 4 Click costs just $55. For more information about MIKROE’s full range of over 1000 Click peripheral boards, visit www.mikroe.com/click.

About MikroElektronika

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1000 Click Boards – ten times more than competitors – and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Editors contact:

Teodora Djuric

Social Media Manager, MikroElektronika

teodora.djuric@mikroe.com

www.mikroe.com

or Global Agency

Nick Foot

BWW Communications

+44-1491-636393

Nick.foot@bwwcomms.com

www.bwwcomms.com