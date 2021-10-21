Imperas models for arm processors now available in TESSY by Razorcat

Imperas Software, a specialist in virtual platforms and high-performance software simulation, has announced that Razorcat Developments, a provider of software testing tools for the embedded systems market, has integrated the Imperas fast processor reference models into the TESSY environment for embedded software testing.

Embedded software development requires rigorous testing not just during the initial development phase but over the complete product lifecycle. Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) flows are part of the established best practices for software testing, and automation is required to ensure consistency across regression testing and hardware variants. The flexibility of the Imperas reference models and virtual platforms allows developers to cover all of the hardware required configurations and variants as a virtual test farm.

Razorcat Development is focused on the development of software testing tools for safety critical embedded applications with high quality requirements as required by the standards for functional safety (IEC 61508, IEC 62304, ISO 26262 and EN 50128).

Application areas include Automotive, Industrial Controls, Medical, Military and Aeronautical. Embedded software testing is an integral part of a product development and lifecycle management. From initial delivery through to maintenance updates and migration to new hardware configuration, today’s software testing platforms need to cover the range of current and future devices, configuration options and software revisions. This multidimensional matrix of configurations is said to highlight the flexibility and efficiency that virtual platform technology offers over traditional development boards.