Imint’s Vidhance Video Stabilization Generation 4 powers professional-quality 8K video in new Asus Zenfone 9 smartphone

IMINT Image Intelligence (“Imint”), a specialist in video enhancement software, and Asus have announced that the new Asus Zenfone 9 flagship smartphone is equipped with Imint’s Vidhance Video Stabilization Generation 4, levelling-up the video capture experience for consumers even in the most challenging scenarios such as a bumpy hike, fast-paced sports game or sightseeing in a bustling city.

The Zenfone 9’s advanced hardware – including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform, upgraded camera sensors and lenses, and a 6-axis hybrid gimbal stabilizer – works alongside Vidhance Video Stabilization Generation 4 to electronically cancel any unwanted movement frame by frame. This renders recordings that are noticeably clearer, sharper and free of jitter caused by the shake of a user’s hand while holding the smartphone.

“With consumers spending more and more time on video-based social platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube, video quality has become an essential component for smartphone companies,” stated Imint CTO Johan Svensson. “Asus strategically designed the Zenfone 9 with top-of-the-line camera hardware across the board. Our Vidhance Video Stabilization Generation 4 pairs perfectly with this hardware to create the most realistically-stable, highest-quality video experience for consumers, all while removing unintended motion.”

Imint’s Vidhance Video Stabilization Generation 4 features a stabilization engine that intelligently removes unwanted motion from captured smartphone video while leaving behind desired motion and smoothing out the video that remains. It also utilizes advanced look-ahead processing with improvements in memory performance. Unlike other look-ahead methods, Vidhance Video Stabilization Generation 4 accurately anticipates a user’s motion and intent to remove unwanted video artifacts while preserving valuable smartphone memory. Additionally, the solution renders exceptional video quality without consuming extra battery power.

“Video stabilization is no longer merely nice-to-have, it’s crucial for any smartphone manufacturer looking to deliver compelling video experiences for consumers,” said Bryan Chang, general manager of Phone BU at ASUS. “We set out to ensure the best EIS performance with the least power consumption and memory requirements. After reviewing the video stabilization options on the market, we were confident that Imint would deliver the best results while ensuring a smooth integration process and hands-on support along the way.”

The ASUS Zenfone 9’s advanced processing power, resolution support and hardware-based stabilization work seamlessly with Vidhance’s EIS algorithms to deliver the best video performance, even for 8K video. While the smartphone’s compact form factor allows consumers to comfortably hold the device with one hand, Vidhance keeps the image stable and in frame even when the user is holding the phone unsteadily.

“Vidhance’s smooth panning, soft transitions and increased realism empower even amateur smartphone users to become professionals instantly,” added Chang. “We’re thrilled to work alongside Imint to set a new standard for video performance that was once deemed impossible for smartphone users.”

