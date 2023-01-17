Imint launches new video enhancement solutions for the consumer wearables market

IMINT Image Intelligence (Imint), a leader in video enhancement software, has launched Vidhance Selfie Mode and Vidhance Infinite Horizon Correction for the consumer wearables market on the Snapdragon W5+ and W5 platforms. By fine-tuning its smartphone market solutions for the specific requirements of the consumer wearables industry – and optimizing them for Qualcomm’s latest wearables platforms – Imint has strengthened its position as the wearables market-leader for video stabilization technology.

Imint’s Selfie Mode and Infinite Horizon Correction solutions, as well as other technologies within the Vidhance platform, address the inherent challenges of keeping a wearable device steady when capturing or recording video.

The solutions maintain a stable image throughout the recording, resulting in subjects that are in focus and in frame – whether the user is participating in an on-the-go video conference on a smartwatch camera or capturing fast-action video from a head-worn camera.

In addition, Imint and Qualcomm collaborated to optimize the solutions for the Snapdragon W5+ and W5 Gen 1 platform at a system level to significantly reduce power required to process video.

“As technology advances, consumers will naturally come to expect better performance from their wearables, including the ability to shoot exceptional-quality video recordings,” stated Imint CTO Johan Svensson. “By reengineering our flagship Selfie Mode and Infinite Horizon Correction solutions – originally designed for smartphones – now for consumer wearables and optimized for Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon W5+ and W5 Gen 1 platform, users can record live images with exceptional clarity and realism without the struggle of keeping their wearable device stable all at lower power.”

Imint’s Selfie Mode for consumer wearables combines artificial intelligence and facial recognition to help ensure a user stays in-frame when video chatting, recording selfie videos for social media, and more. Whether users are capturing a memory or communicating with others using a consumer wearable’s camera, selfie videos can be hard to control as faces slip in and out of the video window. With Vidhance Selfie Mode, software detects the user’s face and applies algorithms to track its movement and reposition it within the frame, even in low-light conditions.

Imint’s Infinite Horizon Correction is designed for wearables that will inevitably experience extreme movements. By fully correcting all roll rotations deviating from the horizon line, this solution is well-suited for the more demanding situations one might see in action mode. Additionally, Infinite Horizon Correction requires no additional time for post-processing, as all adjustments are corrected in real-time and can be viewed in preview.

These technologies, along with Vidhance Video Stabilization and Vidhance Dynamic Motion Blur Reduction, are optimized for the Snapdragon W5+ and W5 Gen 1 platforms for smartwatches and other consumer wearables.

In addition to the wearables market, Imint remains the smartphone industry’s leading provider of video enhancement technology, collaborating with Motorola, Xiaomi, Huawei, and OnePlus, amongst many others.

www.weareimint.com.