Imint and RealWear Collaborate to Bring Superior Video Quality to AR Wearable Computer for Frontline Workers

IMINT Image Intelligence AB announced collaboration with RealWear Inc. Under the agreement, Imint’s pioneering Vidhance software is integrated into RealWear’s flagship HMT-1 voice-controlled device – delivering the industry’s clearest, most stable video performance to frontline workers who need hands-free access for visual communications and information.

Already a pioneer in the mobile industry, partnering with blue-chip brands such as Xiaomi, Vivo and Motorola, among many others, this collaboration marks Imint’s debut into the head-mounted display and enterprise wearable markets – which, like smartphones, stand to benefit significantly from professional-quality video performance.

“RealWear’s hands-free platform is the gold standard for industrial wearables and is an ideal application for Imint’s industry-leading video optimisation software – which has already proven essential in today’s leading smartphones and other mobile devices,” said Andreas Lifvendahl, CEO, Imint. “Imint’s Vidhance video enhancement software, together with RealWear’s advanced technology, ensures optimal video performance for both recording procedures and real-time viewing by a remote expert.”

RealWear’s assisted reality device support safe, hands-free work for front-line jobs in manufacturing, oil and gas, healthcare, utilities and other industries. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organisations are seeking solutions to give remote experts access to onsite frontline workers. The HMT-1 voice-enabled solution gives workers real-time access to documents, workflows, visual data, and remote experts while on the job.

Remote mentoring on RealWear’s assisted reality, hands-free platform has gone global in large part due to the pandemic, leveraging certified voice-enabled apps such as Microsoft Teams, Cisco WebEx Expert on Demand, Zoom or other purpose-built software. The HMT-1 allows remote technicians to “see” what frontline workers see while maintaining a safe distance during the pandemic, or by bringing their expertise to bear without incurring travel costs. However, doing so effectively requires stable, high-quality video processing.

To achieve this, RealWear is leveraging Imint’s Vidhance video optimisation software, which is included in Release 12 of the HMT firmware update, which became available March 2021. Specifically, RealWear Release 12 will incorporate Imint’s Vidhance Video Stabilization and Vidhance Dynamic Blur Reduction, two technologies that intelligently compensate for camera movement to deliver the most stable video possible, especially in low-light environments.

“A superior video experience on the HMT-1 has always been critical to performing mission-critical tasks while using both hands on the job,” said Dr. Chris Parkinson, Chief Technology Officer. “By integrating Vidhance into our firmware it’s helping take remote mentor to the next level. Through our early access program, we’ve already received very positive feedback about the stable video experience. “

The cumulative effect of Imint’s Vidhance software algorithms on the HMT platform is video that is significantly more stable, balanced, and clear – ensuring that professionals receiving a feed from an HMT headset have the highest-quality picture possible of the situation and can take decisive action.

