IIoT pressure gauge now available from PVL

PVL, a distributor of industrial automation, switches and sensors, has launched the Ogauge, which it describes as “the world’s first IIoT pressure gauge” from Orion Instruments. Ogauge is a pathbreaking device, which combines a number of instrumentation functions in a single device – an IIoT pressure gauge, switch, transmitter and datalogger.

The Industrial Internet of Things uses smart sensors and actuators to enhance manufacturing and industrial processes, increasing productivity and reducing downtime. The Ogauge is said to be an ideal component for IIoT and I4.0 systems.

Featuring an integrated pressure measurement cell, a full coloured OLED display and four switching outputs, the Ogauge offers users all the advantages of a modern electronic pressure switch, gauge and a transmitter. The four switching points and switch-back points can be adjusted very simply and independently of one another using the onboard capacitive touch keypad.

The Ogauge’s integrated IIoT wireless connectivity provides programming through a mobile app (Android/iOS) as well as a secure cloud-based dashboard which can be used to access multiple Ogauges.

Key features of the Ogauge include IIoT capability, 2 configurable analogue output signals, four independently configurable relays rated at 5A, 250VAC, simple operation via key programming (simpler still via mobile app), IP66 protection, integrated pressure sensor with stainless steel membrane (special materials available) and can be paired to a mobile via app to check live pressures. Accuracy of 0.25 per cent is standard (finer accuracies are available), can be set to display values in any unit of measurement such as kN, kg, psi, full colour OLED informative alpha numeric with full LED display bar graph, and a single Ogauge can be used as a pressure gauge or a force gauge or a level gauge

3 modes of operation are available:

Pressure Gauges:

Ogauges are accurate enough for most applications. Applications for plain pressure gauges include test gauges, for leakage testing, or monitoring pump discharge pressure. With level mode they can be used to measure volume of liquid in a tank, or its mass, or capacity. With Force mode, it can be used for measuring force generated by hydraulic cylinders to be applied on the platen.

ΔP Delta-P differential pressure Gauges:

In many applications it is important to measure and display the upstream and downstream pressure, along with the differential pressure. Planar differential gauges provide these functions. All the subsequent logic can be built on the differential pressure, and the four inbuilt solid-state relays rated can be configured for triggering subsequent elements in the logic. They also can be easily mounted on a standard manifold valve vertically.

ΔP Delta-P differential pressure Gauges

Differential pressure gauges are typically used for flow monitoring or checking the health of a filter, monitoring level in closed or open tanks. Ogauges, can be effectively used to trigger subsequent actions as they incorporate four independently configurable relays. Different colours used in the display sectors help in configuring the visual presentation on the gauge of the status of a filter. Two independent configurable analogue outputs can be wired into the distribution control system (DCS) or programmable logic controller (PLC) for various functions to be performed or logic to be programmed.

Steve Moorey, managing director of PVL, said: “The Ogauge is a game changing multi-purpose and multi-function IIoT connected device for measuring pressure and much more. With local and remote monitoring it is ideal for integration into existing and new Industry 4.0 systems.”

