If you have a problem, take a closer look

Cupio Services offers a comprehensive X-Ray, optical and acoustic non-destructive analysis service for electronic components and assemblies.

Our Nordson Dage Quadra 7 system, with 100nm resolution, full CT and tomosynthesis capability, can image the smallest of structures and our engineers are experienced in the analysis of the images and, if needed, reconstruction into 3D models.

For investigation to die level for bond wires or voiding and delamination in components, we utilise the Nordson Yestech and Nordson Sonoscan systems which can measure bond wire height and check for die contamination using optical measurement and ultrasonics to see inside packages to check for defects and voiding.

Should your issue be with finding counterfeit components within your supply, we also offer both X-Ray and electrical comparison.

www.cupioservices.co.uk

Tel: 01256 262800