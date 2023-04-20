Ideal illumination and comfortable haptics: The new K12S High Brightness SMT Key Switch from C&K at Rutronik

C&K expands its K12S series with the K12S High Brightness SMT Key Switch Cold White. The cold-white illuminated key switch is flexibly adaptable for different application areas like joysticks, off-road transportation, or automotive, highly robust for use in harsh environments, and particularly suitable for switching circuits with low current signal. The SMT switch is available at www.rutronik24.com .

The tamper-proof design features a high level of user comfort, even with off-centre actuation. As a result, the switch is safe to operate even when wearing gloves and impresses with its tactile feel. Thanks to the design, electrical and mechanical functions remain separate so that an overload of up to 10 kg is manageable. The gold plating of the contacts makes them self-cleaning and thus extends the life of the switch to up to 1,000,000 operations. The SMT switch for Human-Machine-Interfaces is RoHs-compliant and available in different versions.

The new K12S Key Switch Cold White is compatible with a lead-free SMT soldering process and can be sealed to IP40 or IP67. That makes it ideal for use in almost any industrial, automotive, or medical environment. It is also suitable for applications on motorbikes or other applications that have dedicated electrical circuitry for circuits requiring CAN-BUS.

Advantages at a glance:

Easy handling with high user comfort

High brightness

Excellent tactile feel

Robust design

Abuse-proof and self-cleaning contacts

High protection against dust and water

Easy integration

