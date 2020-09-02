Ideagen Launches First Cloud Version of Q-Pulse Software

International provider of governance, risk and compliance software, Ideagen Plc, has announced the first cloud version of its industry leading quality, health & safety and environmental (QHSE) product, Q-Pulse.

Q-Pulse is already used by more than 2,000 companies around the world to effectively manage and mitigate their QHSE risks. This update ensures existing and future customers will have access to one fast, simple system, backed by 25 years of innovation, from an established and trusted vendor.

CEO of Ideagen, Ben Dorks, said: “I am very excited by this major update to Q-Pulse and I am confident that our customers will be too. The team has worked incredibly hard on this project and their efforts have really paid dividends as they have produced a product that is game-changing in its scope, ease of use and flexibility.”

Although there is a wide range of benefits available from the new product, there are enhancements specifically aimed at the manufacturing sector.

Firstly, Q-Pulse can provide the insight needed to transform production processes, strengthen supply chains and deliver top quality products.

Secondly, Q-Pulse helps businesses to quickly and confidently exploit opportunities, grow, unlock new markets and secure new quality standards, with the confidence that comes from data-driven decision-making.

Q-Pulse also makes it easier to align an entire business around world class processes that satisfy customers and regulators by making compliance, safety and quality the responsibility of everyone in the business.

Ben added: “Ideagen is committed to continually delivering enhancements to our products to ensure we can offer the latest innovations in technology that will help businesses meet their QHSE and audit, risk and compliance needs. As a software product development company, it is vitally important that we constantly evolve to ensure our products remain at the cutting edge and that we can deliver the reliable, fast and easy service our customers expect.”

To find out more about Q-Pulse and the latest enhancements, visit www.ideagen.com