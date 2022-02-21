ICsense expands IC design activities and opens office in Ghent, Belgium

ICsense, the Leuven-based IC design house and TDK Group Company, has expanded its activities to meet the sustained surge in IC demand, among others from European car manufacturers and medical equipment suppliers. Therefore, it has also opened an office in Ghent, a location at the heart of a premier knowledge region that will also enable the company to recruit additional talent.

ICsense describes itself as a European market leader in the design of application-specific chips – ASICs – for smart, sustainable electronics.

ICsense designs chips and sensors that are at the heart of electric and self-driving vehicles, medical equipment and implants, and other smart electronics. They are essential in the transition to a smarter and more sustainable environment. With demand for chips picking up sharply and geopolitics challenging the electronics world, this is the perfect opportunity for a European market leader such as ICsense to take the challenge and expand, the company said.

Bram De Muer, CEO of ICsense: “With this expansion we demonstrate both our leadership and ambition. And with the new office, we also gain access to the expertise and talent pool of the Ghent region. A region which alongside Leuven is an important education and knowledge cluster for new technologies. Newly graduated engineers and experienced designers can come and work with us on projects with real impact, and at the same time bolster their careers.”

Keywords for everyone working at ICsense are Innovation, Excellence, and Trust. These have enabled the group of 90 highly-skilled engineers to grow into Europe’s leading fab-independent IC designer.

Marijke Tuerlinckx, HR Manager at ICsense, said: “We welcome anyone with the right skills and an eagerness to learn. For us, it is a key concern to offer new employees an interesting growth path and to make them feel welcome in our group. Therefore, we have a system of personal mentors and we organize continued deep training. We do that for all new employees, whether they have just graduated, have had their first work experience, or have already been working for a longer period. The result is that ICsense has become a really close-knit group of colleagues. With the new office in the Zuiderpoort complex, we provide our people with a second pleasant workplace, a place that is easily accessible to everyone, whether they come by bus, train, car or bicycle.”