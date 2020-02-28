IBASE Announce SMARC 2.0 CPU Module with NXP i.MX 8M Mini Processor

IBASE Technology, a manufacturer of application specific embedded computer platforms, has announced the release of the RM-N8MMI SMARC 2.0 CPU Module built with NXP ARM Cortex-A53 i.MX 8M Mini Quad 1.6GHz industrial-grade processors.

Together with a customised carrier board equipped with an array of serial, video and network interfaces, the RM-N8MMI solution is the perfect choice for multimedia and IoT applications that require low power and high performance in transportation passenger information and entertainment systems.

“The modular approach of the SMARC specification allows customers to take full advantage of the scalability benefit, optimized time-to-market and upgrade capability,” said Archer Chien, Director of Solution Product Planning Dept. at IBASE. “The cost-efficient RM-N8MMI offers a competitive advantage to our customers by reducing the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and lowering the lifecycle costs.”

The new RM-N8MMI module measures 82mm by 50mm and features Vivante’s GC 320 GPU, 2GB soldered LPDDR4 and up to 64GB eMMC flash memory. Extensive I/Os supported include 1x GbE, 2x USB 2.0 with OTG interface, 1x MIPI CSI-2 for image capture, 4x UART, 2x SPI, 2x I²S, 2x SPI and 1x PCI-E (x1) Gen2.

Shipped with extended longevity of up to 10 years, the RM-N8MMI is provided with Yocto BSP and Android 9.0 support. It is available with an industrial grade variant that runs from -40°C to +85°C extended temperature, as well as the RP-103-SMC carrier board providing users a rich set of interfaces and 12V~24V DC input.

For more information regarding available options and configurations, please visit www.ibase-europe.com.

https://www.ibase-europe.com/english/ProductDetail/RISCPlatform/RM-N8MMISeries