Hylec makes light work of wiring – the Debox electrical junction box range debuts in Europe at Light & Building 2022

Hylec-APL, the specialist manufacturer and supplier of electrical and electronic components, is exhibiting for the first time at Light & Building 2022 in Frankfurt. On Stand H11 in Hall 8 the company will be showing its full range of patented Debox electrical junction boxes designed to save electrical contractors time and effort in every wiring project, both internal and external. As well as its multi-million-selling Debox ranges, Hylec is also showcasing its metal and ABS door enclosures, lidded box enclosures, safety isolator switches, control switches and cable glands.

The latest model in the Debox range is Debox 11, a versatile and robust IP66/IP67-rated surface-mounted junction box with a total of ten cable entries supplied complete with five screwless 3–way lever connectors. Specifically designed for interior or exterior use on projects such as exterior lighting, outbuildings and anywhere exposed to water or dust ingress such as industrial environments, Debox 11 also has four PCB fixing posts in the base to take a PCB mounting plate. Maximum voltage is 400V, 32A. Debox 11 is manufactured from black, RAL9003 flame-retardant, impact-resistant polypropylene and is rated for use in temperatures ranging from -30degC to +100degC.

Hylec’s enclosure ranges are manufactured in ABS, polycarbonate, galvanised steel and stainless steel to high specifications, are available in a wide range of sizes and conform to specified IP, IK, UL and relevant international rating standards. Door enclosures are all lockable, metal enclosures have pre-wired earth straps and many models have the option of solid or transparent doors for easy inspection of contents. Hylec’s DN multi-purpose outdoor range is supplied with DIN Rails, screws and everything needed for efficient and time-saving installation.

Also on show are IP66-rated ISOLATOR switches, ensuring fast, safe electrical isolation for industrial machinery, commercial buildings, power supplies and security equipment. Manufactured from completely flame-retardant polycarbonate, rated to UL94V-0, they provide an additional margin of safety over competitive products with a lower flame-resistance rating and are a best-seller on the UK market.

