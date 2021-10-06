Hylec launches e-commerce website – easy ordering of Debox junction boxes, connectors, enclosures and control equipment, direct and fast from Hylectrade.com

July 2021- Wellingborough, UK: Hylec-APL, the specialist supplier of electrical components and enclosures, has launched a new e-commerce website to enable electrical contractors to obtain all its well-known products direct. With simple ordering and completely secure online payment, electrical professionals can expect to receive orders within two to three business days

Easy to navigate, Hylectrade.com (https://hylectrade.com) is organised by product groups, so it is quick and simple to find what’s required. Available connector ranges include the whole Debox series, including the new Debox SM40, the first 4-pole junction box that fits into a standard 40mm LED ceiling downlighter aperture yet still has generous cable space for ease of installation. With the rise in staycations prompting many people to add water features in their gardens, this summer is seeing unprecedented demand for outside electrical installations. The very popular Hylec Weatherproof IP68 connector range, plus IP68 gel-filled splitter and junction connectors for power distribution are ideal for this and all professional electrical installations involving power for underwater and weather-exposed projects, from features in private gardens to large public lighting, water and signage projects.

There is a comprehensive choice of plastic and metal door enclosures with IP ratings ranging from IP66 to IP68, including the DEDSS stainless steel range utilised across many applications thanks to its robust, rust-proof construction. All Hylec door enclosures are supplied complete with galvanised mounting plates and screws and also come equipped with a lock and key. The ABS plastic enclosures have an option for transparent doors and the metal door enclosures have pre-wired earth straps.

The control equipment section includes IP66-rated, flame-resistant Rotary Isolator control switches and IP56 – IP66 control stations in various models, as well as motor control relays, thermal controls and hygrostat sensors.

To complete the comprehensive selection of electrical products on the new site, there are nylon and metal cable glands as well as the patented Kwik-Fix cable gland range, designed for use in applications where access to the interior of a bulkhead or enclosure is restricted and a quick IP68 connection is needed – they are especially suitable for use with switch cabinets and cooling and heating systems.

About Hylec-APL

Hylec-APL is a market leader in the manufacture and supply of electrical and electro-mechanical components to major OEMs and CEMs, wholesalers, and specialist & catalogue distributors. Hylec-APL’s innovative, extensive and patented product portfolio includes Debox in-line junction boxes, isolator switches, enclosures (stainless steel, steel & ABS), water and weatherproof connectors, cable glands, terminal blocks, fuse holders and many others marketed under the brand names Debox and Hylec. A British company established for over 35 years, Hylec-APL is focussed on developing strong, long-term business partnerships with its customers, distributors, wholesalers and partners through its all-pervasive service culture, an active and knowledgeable field sales force, and a large inventory of available parts.

For more information:

Hylec-APL :

Steve Robbins, Sales Director

+44 1933 234400

steve@hylec-apl.com

www.hylec-apl.com

Agency: BWW Communications

Anna Johnston, Senior Account Director

+44-1491-636392

+44-7493-866478

Anna.johnston@bwwcomms.com

www.bwwcomms.com