Hylec appoints Andrew Ferney as Wholesale Director – increased presence and re-vamped strategy for wholesale electrical sector planned for 2022

Hylec-APL announces the appointment of Andrew Ferney as Wholesale Director with effect from 1 December. Ferney will spearhead a drive to heighten the company’s presence in the wholesale electrical trade and increase sales of Hylec’s comprehensive range of electrical products including its Debox in line junction box range, ABS enclosures, filter fans, control stations, weatherproof connectors and many others.

Ferney has spent 35 years working in the electrical industry, having held senior sales and management positions within the electrical wholesale, manufacturing and lighting sectors.

“Hylec manufactures a great range of products which have been thoughtfully designed to offer better features than competitive products to the electrical professional at an attractive price point” said Ferney. “While Hylec’s unique patented Debox range is well-known with sales of millions of units to date, other Hylec products should also be garnering more significant share of the wholesale market. Hylec is very established in the OEM market and our plans for 2022 are to replicate this success in the wholesale trade by re-vamping our wholesale pricing structure and establishing stronger relationships with national buying groups and organisations.”

Ferney is based in Suffolk and outside work, is very involved in football. He is a Level 1 FA coach and manages a local under-17’s team.

About Hylec-APL

Hylec-APL is a market leader in the manufacture and supply of electrical and electro-mechanical components to major OEMs and CEMs, wholesalers, and specialist & catalogue distributors. Hylec-APL’s innovative, extensive and patented product portfolio includes Debox in-line junction boxes, isolator switches, enclosures (stainless steel, steel & ABS), water and weatherproof connectors, cable glands, terminal blocks, fuse holders and many others marketed under the brand names Debox and Hylec. A British company established for over 35 years, Hylec-APL is focussed on developing strong, long-term business partnerships with its customers, distributors, wholesalers and partners through its all-pervasive service culture, an active and knowledgeable field sales force, and a large inventory of available parts.

For more information:

Hylec-APL :

Steve Robbins, Sales Director

+44 1933 234400

steve@hylec-apl.com

www.hylec-apl.com

Agency: BWW Communications

Anna Johnston, Senior Account Director

+44-1491-636392

+44-7493-866478

Anna.johnston@bwwcomms.com

www.bwwcomms.com