How to significantly improve product identification & traceability

Automated labelling can significantly increase the speed at which products, components, cables and even laboratory samples can be identified. It enables you to comply with traceability requirements, while protecting profitability.

Brady Corporation offers a complete, automated labelling solution that includes industrial-grade labels, automated label printing software and automated print & apply systems.

Reliable labels are selected or designed to stay attached and remain legible in your working environment. They are automatically printed by smart label printing software and print & apply systems that can be fully integrated in your environment, and driven by your existing data.

Fully automated labelling for PCBs

A fully automated printed circuit board labelling solution can enable traceability and manufacturing data analysis without human interference. We can offer several automation solutions depending on your needs:

BradyPrinter A8500 Label Printer Applicator: reliably automates printed circuit board labelling, consistently prints and applies tiny polyimide labels that can resist the entire PCB production process.

ALF – Automated Label Feeder: offers effective automated label feeding, is fast, efficient and easy to use and can be implemented anywhere along the production line.

Automated cable identification

Wraparound & flag labels can be applied up to 10 seconds faster with Brady’s automated cable identification solutions.

The Wraptor A6200 Wrap Printer Applicator for Wrap-around labels in cellular manufacturing and process-driven assembly

The Wraptor A6500 Wrap Printer Applicator significantly increase production output by identifying cables with wrap-around labels in 5 seconds

With the BradyPrinter A5500 Flag Printer Applicator operators can significantly increase production output by flagging cables in 5 seconds

Never underestimate the importance of professional labelling!

Discover product identification solutions from Brady >>

To find out more, click here.