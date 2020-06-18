How a Zero Flux Current Transducer Works: new video from Danisense

Tutorial discusses how to achieve a measurement accuracy of 1PPM

Key points:

Zero flux & closed loop principles combine to deliver best-in-class stability and accuracy

Instructional video explains operation of leading current sense transducers

Suits EV, medical and research physics applications

Danisense, the leader in high-accuracy current transducers for demanding applications, has produced a new tutorial video which discusses how – using the zero flux principle – current transducers can be produced with a measurement accuracy as accurate as 1ppm for applications such as power analysers in EV production, medical equipment such as MRI scanners and power supplies for particle accelerators.

The video explains zero flux technology, also called ‘fluxgate’ and how it works, including the use of a closed loop which balances opposing magnetic fields, so eliminating offset and linearity issues. Using this combination of techniques, it is possible to achieve extremely accurate results even in a harsh environment.

Comments Loic Moreau, Sales & Marketing Director, Danisense A/S: “The test and measurement industry has had to be extremely creative to cope with the increasing challenges set by customers who require greater accuracy in tough conditions. Current sense transducers from Danisense are acknowledged to be amongst the most reliable and high performance in the industry. We hope this video will help customers understand the technologies we use so that they can benefit from the results.”

Please view the video at https://www.danisense.com/documentation/flux-gate

DANISENSE: Precision – Innovation

By combining complex magnetic performance with advanced electronics Danisense provides efficient and precise solutions that match the requirements of worldwide customers in demanding industries. Danisense was founded in 2012 and today is based in Denmark and Japan. The company’s founders and key employees are highly-experienced and possess specialized knowledge about high precision current transducers, enabling Danisense to create solutions that enable its customers to quickly and easy measure AC and DC currents with accuracies down to 1ppm. Its products are of the highest