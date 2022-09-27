Hitaltech brings new flexible cable for battery management systems to the Electronic Design Show 2022

Hitaltech’s new ultra-flat flexible cable for battery management systems delivers a low weight, low space source of reliable temperature and voltage signals for electric vehicles (EVs). Find them at this year’s Electronics Design Show.

The high contact, low weight ultra-flat battery management interconnect system

Hitaltech, the connecting technologies specialist, will be exhibiting its brand new battery management system at EDS 2022. An FFC (flexible, flat cable) solution, the cable is ultra-flat and requires the smallest of installation spaces, reducing cut-out dimensions and giving production designers greater design flexibility as they attempt to reduce overall space, weight and cost in the battery management system.

At the same time, the copper and aluminium contact connections ensure the greatest possible contact density, ensuring a reliable flow of temperature and cell voltage information – the essential data of battery management. Additionally, the FFC construction is a much lower-weight and flexible option compared with a traditional wiring harness, which further helps to protect the connection against the effects of vibration.

The system offers a low cost alternative to a traditional FPC (flexible printed circuit). Produced according to IATF 16949 certification, it enables easy integration with a system connector such as the Nano MQS, which is widely used in the automotive electronics sector, and gives a detachable plug-in connection with a small space requirement.

Making an unrivalled range of flexible interconnect systems even more comprehensive

The FFC is just the latest addition to a vast range of flexible board-to-board interconnect systems designed for use across applications ranging from industrial control systems to automotive electronics to white goods. It complements a product range which also includes terminal blocks, pin headers and sockets, and enclosures.

An FFC fit for next gen EVs – and fit for an anniversary

Andy Fitzer, Hitaltech MD said, “We are extremely excited to be bringing this system to EDS. This year is the 10th edition of the trade show and we’re delighted to be able to mark the occasion with an FFC that sets a new benchmark for EV battery management connectivity.”

Andy is also keen to stress that, like Hitaltech’s other connectors and enclosures, customisability is at the heart of the new battery management connector offering.

“We’re always looking to add value, and we’re always looking to work with product developers to adapt our connectors and enclosures to help refine their products. We’re happy to say the same customer-specific development and production is available with this new system.”

To view the cable and explore development options, visit Hitaltech at Stand L48 at EDS, or call 01253 899910.