Hirose’s stackable BGA mezzanine connector reduces costs

Hirose has launched a stackable ball grid array (BGA) mezzanine connector designed for high-speed and high-density server applications. The hermaphroditic IT14 Series features a self-mating design to eliminate the need for additional mating parts. Fewer mating parts not only reduces costs, but also increases reliability and enhances performance.

The IT14 Series supports high-speed data transmission more than 56 Gbps NRZ / 112 Gbps PAM4. An Ethernet OAM specified connector, the IT14 Series connector utilizes a high-density design (172DPs/in2) to meet telecom and networking application requirements.

The IT14 Series mezzanine connector has a stub-less 2-point contact design for ultra-reliability. A protective housing encapsulates the contact tips to prevent warping during mating.

The IT14 Series connector has been widely accepted by the open computer project (OCP),” said Mark Kojak, chief marketing officer and Sr. VP of sales, product management and operations. “The OCP is a community of engineers who design and deliver the most efficient server, storage and data centre hardware for scalable computing.”

Available in a 688-position version, the IT14 Series is 68.0 mm long, 20.10 mm wide, and 4.91 mm high. The IT14 Series BGA mezzanine connector has a rated current of 1.2A, a rated voltage of 30V AC/DC, and an operating temperature range of -55℃ to 105℃.

For more information about the IT14 Series, visit: https://www.hirose.com/en/product/pr/IT14/