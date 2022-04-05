Hirose expands in-line connector series to include waterproof panel mount version

Hirose, which describes itself as a leader in the development of innovative connector solutions, has added a waterproof panel mount connector to its extensive in-line product offering. The DF62WP wire-to-wire connector series offers an IP67 equivalent waterproof seal between cable and socket (outside panel) or panel and plug (inside panel). The crimped contacts and wire are easily inserted through the seals to complete the rugged and reliable cable assembly.

Part of the SignalBee product family, the DF62WP wire-to-wire connector series has a multi-row pin layout arranged in a grid pattern that significantly reduces the size of the diagonal diameter. Utilizing a highly reliable two-point contact design, the DF62WP Series delivers ruggedized connectivity that is resistant to shock and vibration.

The waterproof panel mount DF62WP Series connector is designed for use in a wide range of applications including consumer and home appliances, automatic ticket gates, food process machinery applications, LED lighting, motorized bicycles, medical devices, security systems, robotic machinery and more.

“Expanding on the highly successful DF62 Series, Hirose is pleased to announce the availability of the DF62WP waterproof wire-to-wire connector version,” said Mark Kojak, VP of Sales and Marketing for Hirose Electric USA. “The DF62WP delivers superior protection for indoor and outdoor applications that experience harsh environmental conditions.”

Simplifying installation and operation, the DF62WP Series connector features a center latch that provides a tactile click during mating and visual confirmation of a completed lock condition. The latch is also protected by tapered side guards that prevent entanglement in the harness and accidental unmating.

With a pitch of only 2.2 mm, the waterproof DF62WP Series connector measures 61.8 mm x 19.0 mm x 23.25 mm. Supporting #20, #22, #24 and #26 AWG, the DF62WP connector is currently available with 15 total contacts configured in groupings of 3-, 4-, 6-, and 2-contacts respectively.

The DF62WP Series has a current rating of up to 5A, a voltage rating of 250V AC/DC and is Halogen-free as defined by IEC61249-2-21. Contact resistance for this series is a maximum of 30 m ohms, and the mating durability is assured for up to 30 full insertion/withdrawal cycles. The DF62WP Series has an operating temperature range of -40°C to +105°C.

For additional information about the DF62WP Series connectors, please visit:

https://www.hirose.com/en/product/series/DF62W