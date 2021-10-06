Highly versatile modular connector system from Positronic in stock at Powell Electronics

Available through Powell Electronics, the supplier of connectors and more for high-rel applications including defence, aerospace and industrial, is the highly versatile Scorpion modular connector system from Positronic. The components can be configured for use as power connectors (16A up to 120A), signal level connectors or as a combination of the two in an almost endless variety of power/signal contact configurations. The unique modular tooling provides multiple keying options, yet still provides a one piece insulator for use in the finished connector.

Positronic’s Scorpion series includes 35+ modules available in standard profile (14.6mm height) and low profile (8.2mm height) versions. Blank module options allow design engineers to space power and signal contacts to meet creepage and clearance values required for specific applications.

The Scorpion series includes board-to-board, cable-to-cable or board and panel-to-cable or board versions. An outlet hole enables air cooling onto a power contact. Termination options are solder PCB mount, crimp and press-fit. Available mating alternatives are blind mating, float mount, panel mount and cable connector with a unique locking system. The precision formed and solid machined contacts feature shielded, high voltage and hyperboloid contact versions.

About Powell Electronics

Powell Electronics is a specialist at high reliability, harsh environment connector design, manufacturing and supply chain. In the USA, Powell has 70,000 square feet of connector manufacturing capabilities at its Swedesboro, NJ facility, which is certified to ISO9001 and AS9100. Powell offers automated engineering solutions and connector ODM services. The company is an authorized, QPL’ed distributor for over 50 military specifications and is ISO9120 certified. This year, Powell Electronics relocated its European operations to new premises in Dublin, Ireland, employing more technical staff to support design-in activities and signing new franchises agreements with Glenair, Harwin, Amphenol Aerospace, Quell, AB Connectors, Lemo, Conesys, Positronic and more. This is enabling Powell to address the broad range of demanding connector applications with products that range from miniature PCB-mount devices to high voltage, high current hi-rel solutions.

