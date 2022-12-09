Highly reliable Z-axis compression CIN::APSE connectors from Cinch now available through Powell Electronics

Z-axis compression CIN::APSE interconnects from Cinch providing impressive mechanical and electrical performance under the most extreme mechanical shock and vibration conditions, can now be ordered through Powell Electronics, the supplier of connectors and more for high-rel applications including defence, aerospace and industrial. The high-density Cinch CIN::APSE custom connectors are the most widely implemented crimpless and solderless, high-speed interconnects in the industry and enable a quick installation.

Cinch CIN::APSE custom interconnects have been designed for board to board, IC to board, flex to board and component to board connections in high-speed digital, flex circuit and PCB applications. A wide range of profiles from 0.020” up to 1.0” and 0.5mm up to 1.0mm diameter contacts with a standard pitch of 1.0 mm or greater is available. The number of contacts is not limited and the largest connector implemented to date contained 7,396 I/Os.

The patent protected design uses liquid crystal polymer insulators and bundled gold-plated molybdenum wire contacts and enables 50+ Gbps. Solderless termination is achieved through compression and the unique contact design assures multiple points of contact per I/O. Gold plated copper spacers are used for long Z-axis connectors.

For further information please visit: https://www.powell.com/content/Cinch-Connectivity-3100042558