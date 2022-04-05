Highly integrated embedded SBC designed for demanding image intensive applications

Embedded systems and display solutions provider, Review Display Systems (RDS) has announced the availability of the new AMD-based Kontron D3714-V/R mini-STX single board computer (SBC). Able to support four independent displays, with resolutions of up to 4K, the highly integrated Kontron D3714-V/R is designed for use in a wide range of embedded systems such as digital signage, information terminals, ticketing kiosks, medical displays, thin clients, and ultra-small industrial PCs.

Manufactured in Germany, the Kontron D3714-V/R mini-STX motherboard series supports fan-less operation with AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 and R1000 series processors. Exceptional graphics performance is provided with the integrated AMD Radeon Vega GPU (graphics processor unit) providing support for up to three Display Ports (V1.4, including DP++ support) and one HDMI port (V2.0b), driving display resolutions of up to 4K (4096 x 2160 pixels).

The board also offers dual channel 24-bit LVDS, an embedded DisplayPort V1.3 (4K), 8-bit GPIO and HD audio onboard. Other interfaces include USB 2.0, USB 3.1 (Gen1/Gen2) and SATA III. An M.2 SSD interface (Key-M: 2230/2242/2280) enables the connection of SSD storage. Additionally, the motherboard supports M.2 WLAN/Bluetooth (Key-E: 2230) and the AMD-integrated TPM V2.0 enables a high security standard for trusted computing.

Depending on the graphics performance requirements, three different motherboard versions are available. The V2 variant is equipped with the AMD V1605B processor (Quad Core 2.0/3.6 GHz), GPU @ 1.1 GHz, eight compute units and supports four displays. The R2 variant is based on an AMD Embedded R1305G (Dual Core 1.5/2.8 GHz), GPU @ 1.0 GHz, three compute units and supports three displays. The R1 version uses an AMD R1102G (dual core 1.2/2.6 GHz), GPU @ 1.0 GHz, also three compute units and supports two displays.

The D3714-V/R is Kontron’s first completely new motherboard development following the acquisition of Fujitsu’s industrial motherboard division. The new product implements the compact mini-STX format which features dimensions of just 140mm (h) x 148mm (w). An operating temperature range of -10°C to +60°C is supported.

The Kontron D3714-V/R mSTX SBC will operate with a Microsoft Windows 10 or Linux-64 operating system. Review Display Systems can create bespoke options for both firmware and OS support, such as custom embedded Windows system images, and exclusive configurations to provide corporate branding or logos on BIOS start-up splash screens.

Designing and delivering fully integrated embedded systems, Review Display Systems can provide bespoke custom solutions for the integration of computing hardware, high resolution displays, touchscreens, interconnect, mechanical fixtures and fittings, firmware, and OS support.

The Kontron D3714-V/R mini-STX motherboard series is now available from Review Display Systems.