Highly capable, high-resolution 12.1-inch TFT

Display solutions and embedded systems provider, Review Display Systems (RDS) has introduced a 12.1-inch TFT display from industrial LCD manufacturer Tianma. The new P-series NL12880BC20-32F display module features WXGA resolution (1280 x 800 pixels), a wide 16:9 aspect ratio and delivers excellent optical performance with the implementation of SFT (Super Fine TFT) technology.

Tianma P-series (Professional series) TFT displays have been designed and developed to deliver exceptional optical performance and meet the demanding requirements of the industrial and medical display markets and applications where reliable and consistent operation is considered essential.

The 12.1-inch display module exhibits exceptional optical performance with a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and a high brightness, long-life LED backlight providing a brightness specification of 1100cd/m² which creates display images that are bright, colourful, and concise.

SFT (Super Fine TFT) technology is Tianma’s implementation of IPS (in-plane switching) technology, where optical performance, colour saturation and image stability are significantly improved over standard TFT display technology – where brightness and colour will change with respect to viewing angle. Viewing angles of 88 degrees in all directions (up/down, left/right) can be achieved with SFT.

Justin Coleman, displays division manager, RDS said: “P-series display modules from Tianma have been designed and developed for use in a wide range of human-machine interface (HMI) applications where guaranteed, long-term operation in challenging application environments is a necessity. Offering a technical specification that provides excellent optical performance, the Tianma 12.1-inch P-series display delivers bright, saturated colour display images that can be easily observed from all viewing directions.”

The 12.1-inch module features mechanical outline dimensions of 277.77mm (l) x 180.6mm (w) x 9.0mm (d) and an extended operating temperature range of -30°C to +80°C. A 20-pin LVDS interface supports 24-bit RGB data which enables a colour palette of up to 16.7 million colours.

The new 12.1-inch TFT display module is suitable for use in a wide range of industries including construction, agriculture, medical, factory automation, manufacturing, and in-vehicle systems.

The Tianma NL12880BC20-32F TFT display module is now available from Review Display Systems.

For further information visit www.review-displays.co.uk