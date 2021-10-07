Media Alert:

Engineering Design Show 2021

Coventry Building Society Arena (Ricoh Arena), Coventry, UK

19 – 20 October 2021

Omron Electronic Components Europe: Stand K32

Omron highlights sensors for smart home and building automation at EDS 2021

Hoofddorp, Netherlands, Tuesday, 5 October 2021 – Omron Electronic Components Europe will showcase solutions for smart home and building automation at the Engineering Design Show 2021 in Coventry. At stand K32 OMRON will exhibit the next generation of sensor solutions for ventilation, lighting and access control. The Omron team will be at available during the event to provide all the required information and answer questions about its expanding range of sensors for ventilation, lighting and access control.

Omron will be offering live demos of the Omron D6T-32L Thermal Sensor with people detection algorithm, which can reliably detect people and objects in a wide area across its 90.0° by 90.0° field of view. These characteristics combined with the facial recognition features of the HVC-P2 and the “mechanical eye” capabilities of the TOF sensor module offer advanced possibilities in lighting and access control, as well as in occupancy monitoring for infection control within buildings.

Visitors to the stand will also find detailed information about Omron digital pressure and environment sensors such as the D6F-PH Digital Pressure and 2JCIE Environment Sensors. Combined with the D6T-32L, enhance the quality and efficiency of HVAC systems through accurate sensing of air flow, temperature, humidity and human presence.

Photo caption: Omron will showcase solutions for smart home and building automation at the Engineering Design Show 2021, Coventry in October 2021.

About Omron Electronic Components Europe

Omron Electronic Components Europe is a leader in electromechanical PCB relays, as well as a leading supplier of components such as micro switches, MOSFET relays, DIP switches, photo-microsensors and connectors. Omron has a strong portfolio of innovative technologies including MEMS based pressure, flow and thermal measurement sensors, human face and gesture recognition modules, vibration and tilt sensors.

Omron Electronic Components Europe strongly supports its customers in Western and Eastern Europe, Russia and the CIS through 8 regional offices, a network of local offices and partnerships with specialist, local, regional and global distributors.

Omron Electronic Components Europe is a subsidiary of the Omron Corporation, recognised worldwide as a leader of high quality, high technology electrical and electronic control equipment and component products.

About Omron Corporation

Omron Corporation is a global leader in the field of automation based on its core technology of “Sensing & Control + Think.” Omron’s business fields cover a broad spectrum, ranging from industrial automation and electronic components to social infrastructure systems, healthcare, and environmental solutions. Established in 1933, Omron has about 28,000 employees worldwide, working to provide products and services in around 120 countries and regions. In the field of industrial automation, Omron supports manufacturing innovation by providing advanced automation technologies and products, as well as through extensive customer support, in order to help create a better society.

For further information please contact:

Marketing Support Group

Omron Electronic Components Europe B.V.

Wegalaan 57, 2132 JD, Hoofddorp, The Netherlands

Tel: +31 235 681 296, Fax: +31 235 681 222

Email: info-components-eu@omron.com

Web: http://components.omron.eu

LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/omron-electronic-components-europe-b-v-/

Press Contact:

Peter van der Sluijs

Neesham PR

peterv@neesham.co.uk

+44 1296 628180