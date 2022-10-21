Higher capacitance: Polymer hybrid capacitors of SAMWHA’s YM and YL series at Rutronik

SAMWHA Electronic’s YM and YL series include two new conductive polymer hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitors, expanding the portfolio. The products feature higher capacitance at operating temperatures of up to +125 °C, making them suitable for a wide range of industrial applications. The YM and YL series, as well as other products from SAMWHA Electronic, are available at www.rutronik24.com.

With the addition of the new YM version to the surface-mountable YH series and the radial YL series, SAMWHA is meeting the increased demand for higher value ranges of ripple current and capacitance. The capacitors have a voltage range of 25 V to 63 V and a capacitance of 47 μF to 680 μF. The tolerance here is ±20 % at 120 HZ (20 °C).

In addition, the service life of the component is 4,000 hours and can be used without problems over a wide temperature range from -55 °C to +125 °C.

For more information about the YM and YL series of SAMWHA Electronic and a direct order option, please visit our e-commerce platform at www.rutronik24.com.