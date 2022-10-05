High-voltage connectors tread the fine line between minimum installation space and maximum power transmission

As electronic devices continue to become ever smaller and lighter, product developers are required to shrink components whilst, at the same time, increasing their electrical output.

This requires a well-thought-out design and expertise in combining the smallest possible installation space with maximum power transmission – without compromising user safety.

High-voltage

For their MEDI-SNAP plastic connector range, ODU have developed a new contact insert suitable for high voltages up to 1,000 volts AC and 16 amps – all this in a connector with a diameter of 20mm or less.

In addition, the contact pin layout ensures that hot-plugging can generally be prevented in advance. Lagging signal contacts detect the completely mated state and enable a compatible electronic system to do likewise. The transmission of current and voltage is interrupted immediately if any attempt is made to plug or unplug the connector while it is under power.

Standards

These high-voltage connectors are designed in accordance with DIN EN IEC 60664-1, covering the functional insulation of components and in compliance with IEC 60601-1 for medical technology, where for 230V AC devices, the highest level of 2 MOPP (Two Means of Patient Protection) is achieved.

This connector is used, for example, in ablation catheters, where compliance with IEC 60601-1 must be ensured on the one hand, but higher currents may also flow for a few seconds.

Other high-voltage applications

In automotive battery testing, where higher voltages are applied and pollution degree 3 was also specified to meet the harsh requirements in workshops.

Reversed gender variants were developed for LED video walls to ensure that the individual screens are supplied with power, for example at concerts.

Other high-voltage connectors

The ODU-MAC rectangular connector offers modules up to 9.5kV in pollution degree 2.

These can be combined with other modules in a hybrid connector solution – connectors without switching capacity (COC) with partial discharge voltages tested in-house.

High-voltage assemblies

ODU also offers customised connectors and assemblies with matching high-voltage cables, ensuring that OEMs don’t need to worry about additional integration, saving them time, effort and, of course, money.

Everything from a single source, always matched to minimum installation space, maximum power transmission and maximum safety.

https://odu-connectors.com/uk/technologies/high-voltage/