High thermal load capacity: 150 °C extension of X8G Class I Dielectric from KEMET at Rutronik

With the X8G 150 °C extension, KEMET complements its high-temperature dielectric Class I portfolio. The capacitor is a robust and reliable component for critical applications that require stability at higher operating temperatures. The X8G extension shows no change in capacitance as a function of voltage and exhibits only a minimal change in capacitance as a function of ambient temperature. It is suitable for transient voltage suppression, safety-related circuitry, filtering and decoupling, and bypass applications. The Class I high-temperature dielectric and other KEMET products are available at www.rutronik24.com.

The component is a non-polar element, which minimizes installation problems. It is suitable for use at temperatures from -55 °C to +150 °C and has a high ripple current capability and a capacitance change of ±30 ppm / °C. Available capacitance tolerance reaches ±0.10 pF, ±0.25 pF, ±0.5 pF, ±1 %, ±2 %, ±5 %, ±10 %, and ±20 %.

The clean matte tin-plated termination surface allows for easy soldering. Optionally, the component is available with flexible termination technology, which prevents the transfer of stress from the PCB to the rigid ceramic body, helping to avoid flex cracks that can cause low IR failures or short circuits. DC voltage ratings are 10 V, 16 V, 25 V, 50 V, 100 V, 200 V, and 250 V.

The capacitors are available in 0402, 0603, 0805, 1206, 1210, 1812, and new in 2220 case sizes to EIA standards with a capacitance range from 0,5 pF up to 470 nF.

In addition to commercial use, the part is suitable for harsh environments and general high-temperature applications. Additionally, an automotive-grade version is available according to AEC-Q200. The ESR and ESL are extremely low.

For more information about the X8G 150 °C extension from KEMET and a direct ordering option, please visit our e-commerce platform at www.rutronik24.com.