High speed, high accuracy RF power measurements up to an unrivalled 67 GHz with the R&S NRP67S/SN power sensors

The new R&S NRP67S and R&S NRP67SN power sensors introduce a frequency range unprecedented in a diode power sensor, reaching from 50 MHz all the way up to 67 GHz.

Combined with the advantages of the unique Rohde & Schwarz three-path diode technology, a wide dynamic range from -70 dBm to 20 dBm, and a high measurement speed of 10,000 measurements per second, users benefit from extremely fast power measurements with unsurpassed accuracy and dynamic range previously not possible at these frequencies.

With the latest WiFi and Wireless HD standards operating above 57 GHz now supported, as well as practically all other wireless communication technologies in use, the R&S NRP67S/SN is a near universal tool for wireless infrastructure power measurements.

All R&S NRPxxS power sensors with their portable format are ideal for installation, maintenance, or monitoring applications, both locally or remote. They can be used connected to an R&S NRX power meter, selected Rohde & Schwarz signal generators and analysers, or a PC with the R&S NRPV virtual power meter software installed. In addition, the R&S NRPxxSN includes an Ethernet interface to support remote operation via LAN. The devices support the industry standard USBTMC protocol, making integration into test systems easy.

The new R&S NRP67S and R&S NRP67SN power sensors are now available from Rohde & Schwarz. For further information visit:

https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/product/nrp_s_sn