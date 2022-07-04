High-resolution module for 3D depth sensing and vision systems

Analog Devices has announced what it describes as “the industry’s first” high-resolution, industrial quality, indirect Time-of-Flight (iToF) module for 3D depth sensing and vision systems. Enabling cameras and sensors to perceive 3D space in one megapixel resolution, the new ADTF3175 module offers highly accurate +/-3mm iToF technology available for machine vision applications ranging from industrial automation to logistics, healthcare and augmented reality.

The ADTF3175 offers designers a scalable, fully engineered, and calibrated depth system that can be integrated into 3D sensing and vision systems, eliminating the need to design specialised optics or address electromechanical integration challenges. This in turn speeds time to market by simplifying the complex sensor design process. The robust, high-resolution module is specifically designed to perform in a range of environmental settings and leverages state-of-the-art triple junction vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) technology from Lumentum Operations LLC, a leading provider of VCSEL arrays for light detection and ranging (LiDAR) and 3D sensing applications, to enable sensing in a wide range of lighting conditions.

“We are thrilled to work with ADI on solutions for the industry’s most demanding and highest resolution 3D sensing applications, ranging from extended reality to industrial applications like robotics, intelligent buildings, and logistics systems,” said Téa Williams, senior vice president and general manager of 3D Sensing at Lumentum. “Our 10W VCSEL arrays allow ADI to enable more capable sensing and vision systems that can operate under a wide range of lighting conditions and thereby removing environmental obstacles to broader and more rapid machine vision deployment.”

The ADTF3175 features an infrared illumination source with optics, laser diode and driver, and a receiver path with a lens and an optical band-pass filter. The module also includes flash memory for calibration and firmware storage plus power regulators to generate local supply voltages. It comes pre-programmed with several operating modes that are optimised for long and short range.

“Machine vision needs to make the leap to perceiving smaller, more subtle objects faster in industrial environments that often include harsh conditions and multiple stimuli,” said Tony Zarola, Senior Director for ToF at Analog Devices. “The ADTF3175’s unmatched resolution and accuracy allows vision and sensing systems – including industrial robots – to take on more precision-oriented tasks by enabling them to better understand the space they’re operating in and ultimately improve productivity. Bringing this to market helps bridge a major gap and accelerates deployment of the next generation of automation solutions and critical logistics systems.”

The ADTF3175 module will be accompanied with an open-source reference design for implementing the full system, all of the required drivers and access to ADI’s sophisticated depth processing capabilities. ADI also offers guidance on how to achieve Class One eye safety certification for the end product.

Pricing and Packaging

Product Price Packaging ADTF3175 Module $197 in 1,000 Unit Quantities 42mm x 31mm x 15.1mm Module

