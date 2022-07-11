High-precision components manufacturer acquires cast parts specialist Uni-Pol

Manufacturer of high-precision alloy engineering components Doncasters has acquired Uni-Pol, a global business specialising in the manufacture of superalloy cast parts. This acquisition is said to place Doncasters amongst the largest manufacturers of high-precision alloy components in the global supply chain, enhancing the future for the group, its employees, and customers.

The precision parts market is expected to reach revenues of $300 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 10 per cent between 2019 and 2025. Doncasters has seen the industry develop since 1778, when the company’s founder, Daniel Doncaster applied the crucible steel-making process to the manufacture of hand tools. From creating forging tools, Doncasters developed a reputation for quality craftmanship, reliability and metallurgical knowledge.

Since it was established, Doncasters has grown to be an international manufacturer of high-precision engineering components. Each of its eleven advanced production facilities across Europe and the US has market-leading specialist capabilities and serves a broad blue-chip client base, including Siemens, GE, Rolls-Royce, Ansaldo, BorgWarner, Garrett Motion and Cummins.

Established in 2005, Uni-Pol has four manufacturing facilities in China, India, Mexico and the UK. This acquisition means that Doncasters will have an annual revenue of over $500 million and employ nearly 3,000 people across 7 countries.

“Some time ago, we identified Uni-Pol as a natural fit with the Doncasters group of businesses,” explained Mike Quinn, CEO of Doncasters. “The additional support from the group gives Uni-Pol extensive opportunities to further develop its offering and, in turn, Doncasters will benefit from Uni-Pol’s additional expertise and technology. It also broadens Doncasters’ product offering, benefiting existing and new international customers, particularly those in Asia and South America.

“This is an exciting time for the Doncasters group of businesses, as we invest in upgrading our operating equipment, technology platforms and capabilities, so that we can be more efficient, accurate, timely and can compete on a wider scale. We’ll also be strengthening and developing our talent, who will benefit from the opportunities created by this acquisition,” concluded Quinn.

David Orr, chief executive officer of Uni-Pol commented: “This is a fantastic new chapter in our history. This synergy is great for our people and for our customers as we focus on supplying complex, high-quality competitive products for the automotive and aerospace industries on an international scale. I’m looking forward to working together as one team, towards what looks like a bright future for us all.”

The uniting of these two companies will augment Doncasters' mission to supply complex, high-quality, competitive products for the aerospace, automotive and industrial gas turbine industries on an international scale.