High power density with OVC III: RECOM’s 20 W AC/DC RAC20E-K/277 at Rutronik

The RAC20E-K/277 adds a 20 W AC/DC converter with high power density to RECOM’s E-K series. Special features include OVC III rating up to 2000 m altitude (OVC II up to 5000 m) and a wide operating temperature range from -40 °C to +90 °C with derating, making the

device particularly suitable for harsh environment applications such as auxiliary power supplies in roadside EV chargers, industrial environments and test and measurement. However, household applications and applications with a nominal voltage of 277 Vac also benefit from the high power density. The E-K series components, as well as other RECOM products, are available at www.rutronik24.com.

The design, measuring just 52.7 mm x 27.6 mm, has the same dimensions as already available 20 W K-Series modules, but is compatible with other industry standards through different pinning. The 20 W AC/DC converter also comes with a high isolation rating of 4 kVac. It enables full-load operation over a very wide input range of 85 – 305 Vac. Single outputs of 5 V, 12 V or 24 V are available; each with over 80 percent efficiency. Idle power consumption is less than 200 mW, meeting ECO guidelines.

The RAC20E-K/277 is UL/IEC/EN 62368-1 and IEC/EN 61558-1/2-16 certified. No additional external components are required to comply with the EMC limits of EN 55032, Class B. Comprehensive protection against output overvoltage, overcurrent and short-circuit is included as standard. Using highly reliable components and advanced design techniques, the product’s MTBF is 830,000 hours at 25 °C per MIL-HDBK-217F (GB) and is backed by RECOM’s standard 3-year warranty.