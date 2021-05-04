High-Power Compact Semiconductor Based Laser Diodes

6 hours ago

LASER COMPONENTS is proud to offer very high-power compact semiconductor based laser modules.

VHP green lasers are available with a wavelength of 525nm direct emitting laser light with a choice of output powers of 3.5W, 5W or 9W! These modules come as standard in a fibre-coupled package but can also be offered with a free space design.  Designed for a range of applications including digital projection, laser light shows, phosphor illumination and various medical technologies, they have a long lifetime of over 30,000 hours.  They are an ideal lower cost alternative to diode pumped solid state lasers (DPSS).  Power supplies, thermo-electric coolers and various optical fibre accessories are also available to help new developers integrate these modules into their systems.

Further information https://www.lasercomponents.com/uk/product/green-high-power-lasers/

