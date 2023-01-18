High performance single board computer designed for graphics intensive tasks

Embedded systems and display solutions provider Review Display Systems (RDS) has introduced an AMD-powered mini-STX single board computer (SBC) from global provider of embedded technology Kontron. The new high-performance Kontron D3724-R mini-STX industrial motherboard supports the AMD Ryzen Embedded R2000 series processors with integrated AMD Radeon Vega graphics and is available in three versions.

Developed and engineered in Germany, the compact, highly integrated mini-STX SBC is designed for use in a wide range of embedded applications with demanding graphic intensive tasks such as digital signage, ticketing terminals, information kiosks, medical displays, and industrial-use PCs.

The fanless, industrial D3724-R motherboard series is based on the AMD Ryzen Embedded R2000 series processors and offers significantly higher performance than its predecessor R1000 series. Exceptional graphics performance is delivered with the integrated AMD Radeon Vega GPU providing support for up to three DisplayPorts, one HDMI port, one Embedded DisplayPort V1.4 and one dual-channel LVDS (24bit) and drives up to four independent displays in 4K resolution (4096 x 2160 pixels).

Peter Marchant, embedded business manager, RDS said: “The new D3724-R provides a step-up in processing and graphics performance over the pin-compatible Kontron D3714 SBC by using the newer, more powerful AMD Ryzen 2000 series processors. The D3724-R series provides a comprehensive feature and toolset which enables customers to easily offer different performance options for their products without the need for additional design and development.”

Depending on the requirements for graphics performance, there are three motherboard versions available:

– the D3724-R3 variant is equipped with the AMD R2514 quad-core processor (2.1/3.7GHz), GPU at 1.2GHz as well as eight compute units and supports up to four displays (eDP, LVDS, HDMI, 3x DisplayPort).

– the D3724-R2 variant is based on the AMD Embedded R2314 quad-core processor (2.1/3.5GHz), GPU at 1.2GHz, has six compute units and supports up to four displays.

– the D3724-R1 version uses an AMD R2312 dual-core processor (2.7/3.5 GHz), GPU at 1.2GHz with three compute units and supports up to three displays.

Other features include USB 2.0, USB 3.2 (Gen1/Gen2) and SATA III, while the M.2 SSD interface (Key-M: 2230/2242/2280) enables the connection of SSD storage devices. AMD’s integrated TPM V2.0 ensures a high-security standard for trusted computing. The board supports Windows 10, Windows 11, and Linux 64-bit.

The new Kontron D3724-R motherboard uses the compact mini-STX format which features mechanical outline dimensions of just 140mm (h) x 148mm (w). An operating temperature range of -10°C to +60°C is supported.

Designing and delivering fully integrated electronic systems, Review Display Systems can provide bespoke solutions for embedded computing hardware, high resolution displays, touchscreens, interconnect, mechanical fixtures and fittings, firmware, and OS support.

The Kontron D3724-R mSTX series of single board computers are now available from Review Display Systems.

www.review-displays.co.uk