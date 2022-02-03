High-performance breath analysis sensor ships in volume into hospitals and ICUs

Pyreos, the supplier of semiconductor-scale pyroelectric sensors and a well-established supplier of breath analysis detectors for medical use worldwide, has delivered the first volume of its new PY3151 dual channel infrared detector for Carbon Dioxide (CO 2 ). This detector delivers a 4x increase in signal output which delivers a 2.5x higher system signal to noise (SNR) than the established range of Pyreos CO 2 detectors such as the high volume PY2572 and PY2434.

It is now shipping in volume to Pyreos customers and into Intensive Care Units (ICUs) for critical care including for covid patients. This new performance level will enable breath analysis systems to be faster, lower power, and more accurate. The new product is also in widespread testing with Pyreos’ many other breath analysis customers.

The PY3151 CO 2 /reference pyroelectric sensor in a TO39 package is developed from Pyreos’ well established range of analog TO39 detectors and builds on Pyreos’ experience supplying medical and consumer breath analysis applications worldwide, particularly for capnography and anaesthesia.

The improvement in performance is achieved by optimisation of the IR absorbance of Pyreos’ patented thin film pyroelectric material and builds on experience from the company’s higher-performance Methane range, leveraging the fundamentals of the company’s unique thin-film process.

Pyreos has shipped medical breath analysis devices in volume for several years and in 2021 the company announced 5x revenue growth in this market segment. The success of the product range is said to be due to the products’ high speed, stability in challenging environments, ease of design and rapid start-up characteristics, supported by an affordable price point and production availability.

According to Pyreos, customers also value the very high responsivity of the entire Pyreos detector range which reduces system space, cost and component count by enabling the removal of the external amplification stage required for competitor IR sensors.

“Our very fast integrated pyroelectric products have won designs away from competitors in medical and consumer breath analysis applications,” said Andrew Wallace, CEO at Pyreos. “This major enhancement to the sensor employs the fundamental benefits of the thin film technology and is an example of many more potential improvements based on the unique processes we use.”