High-performance and cost-effective AT Series connectors from Amphenol Sine Systems now sourceable through Powell Electronics

In stock at Powell Electronics, the supplier of connectors and more for high-rel applications including defence, aerospace and industrial, are high-performance and cost-effective AT Series connectors from Amphenol Sine Systems. IP68/69K rated when mated, the devices offer superior environmental seals and seal retention capabilities for a variety of applications such as: Heavy Duty, Transportation, Marine, Diagnostic, Military, Alternative Energy and Agricultural.

AT Series connectors are available in 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 12, 13 (mixed), 15 (mixed) and 18 positions and incorporate an integral latching system ensuring a definitive electrical and mechanical connection. Wedgelocks guarantee proper contact alignment and retention. The connector housings are manufactured from a thermoplastic material that is not only durable, but offers excellent UV resistance, dielectric/mechanical properties and is fully RoHS compliant.

The devices also benefit from a wide range of end caps and strain relief options and are compatible with all other existing standard products industry-wide. The operating temperature range is -55°C up to +125°C.

For further information please visit: https://www.powell.com/content/Amphenol-Sine-3100042629

About Powell Electronics

Powell Electronics is a specialist at high reliability, harsh environment connector design, manufacturing and supply chain. In the USA, Powell has 70,000 square feet of connector manufacturing capabilities at its Swedesboro, NJ facility, which is certified to ISO9001 and AS9100. Powell offers automated engineering solutions and connector ODM services. The company is an authorized, QPL’ed distributor for over 50 military specifications and is ISO9120 certified. This year, Powell Electronics relocated its European operations to new premises in Dublin, Ireland, employing more technical staff to support design-in activities and signing new franchises agreements with Glenair, Harwin, Amphenol Aerospace, Quell, AB Connectors, Lemo, Conesys, Positronic and more. This is enabling Powell to address the broad range of demanding connector applications with products that range from miniature PCB-mount devices to high voltage, high current hi-rel solutions.

