The IP68-rated Heraeus EC3032 Pt1000 temperature sensor  (use https://atcsemitec.co.uk/product/heraeus-ec3032-ip68-e-motor-temperature-sensor/ )  is ideal for use in e-motor applications.  With a temperature range of -50°C to +200°C (with a short-term rating of up to 250°C for 50 hours) it offers precise, and robust temperature sensing solution for harsh automotive environments.

The sensor consists of a Pt1000B element terminated onto 24AWG PTFE wire and sealed in a tough high-temperature shrink tube that is back-filled.  This creates an IP68 rated sensor that has a dielectric strength of 6kV.

As well as e-motor applications, the sensor can be used in rapid charging plugs, industrial motors, automation equipment and high temperature heating elements.

The Heraeus EC3032 use ( https://atcsemitec.co.uk/product/heraeus-ec3032-ip68-e-motor-temperature-sensor/)  sensor, forms part of the extensive range of platinum temperature sensors (use  https://atcsemitec.co.uk/product-category/platinum-sensors/) which are stocked by ATC Semitec  (use https://atcsemitec.co.uk/ ). ATC Semitec, (use https://atcsemitec.co.uk/ )   are the UK’s leading distributor of temperature sensors offering engineers leading edge thermal solutions from world leading innovative suppliers.

