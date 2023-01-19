High Integrity IP68 Encapsulated RTD Temperature Sensor

The IP68-rated Heraeus EC3032 Pt1000 temperature sensor (use https://atcsemitec.co.uk/product/heraeus-ec3032-ip68-e-motor-temperature-sensor/ ) is ideal for use in e-motor applications. With a temperature range of -50°C to +200°C (with a short-term rating of up to 250°C for 50 hours) it offers precise, and robust temperature sensing solution for harsh automotive environments.

The sensor consists of a Pt1000B element terminated onto 24AWG PTFE wire and sealed in a tough high-temperature shrink tube that is back-filled. This creates an IP68 rated sensor that has a dielectric strength of 6kV.

As well as e-motor applications, the sensor can be used in rapid charging plugs, industrial motors, automation equipment and high temperature heating elements.

The Heraeus EC3032 sensor forms part of the extensive range of platinum temperature sensors which are stocked by ATC Semitec. ATC Semitec are the UK's leading distributor of temperature sensors offering engineers leading edge thermal solutions from world leading innovative suppliers.

