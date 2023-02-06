High data rates over long distances: The Intel RealSense Depth Camera D457 with GMSL/FAKRA at Rutronik

Intel continues to expand its RealSense product line with the D457 depth camera . A GMSL/FAKRA interface enhances RealSense capabilities. That lowers both power consumption and ESD/EMI noise, and reduces latency. In addition, it allows for longer cable length compared to USB and higher bandwidth compared to Ethernet. It is currently the only stereo camera with these specifications, making it optimal for applications where large amounts of image or video data must be transmitted over long distances. Intel RealSense products and the D457 camera are available at www.rutronik24.com .

Gigabit Multimedia Serial Link (GMSL) is a multi-gigabit point-to-point connection primarily focused on the automotive sector. Using a single coaxial cable up to 15 metres in length, GMSL supports multi-stream applications. In combination with the safe FAKRA connector and the GMSL high performance protocol, robotics and warehouse applications can be implemented.

Using an integrated IMU, the depth perception of an application is refined, improving, for example, the interaction of robotic applications or drones with their environment.

The IP65 housing protects the depth camera from dust and splash water ingress. That makes it suitable for use in demanding industrial environments.

For more information about the Intel RealSense Depth Camera D457 and a direct ordering option, please visit our e-commerce platform at www.rutronik24.com.