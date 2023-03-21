High brightness TFT LCD display easily fits in

Relec Electronics offers a high quality, 21.5” HDMI TFT LCD display. The HA-215HVEEUAB0-AA is designed for easy integration into any equipment where a high quality, large display screen is required for indoor use.

The HA-215HVEEUAB0-AA is a simple way to incorporate a large display into equipment. It has a screen size of 21.5″, and provides a large active area of 476.06mm (wide) x 267.79mm (height) with an aspect ratio of 16:9. Resolution is 1920 x 1080.

The versatile TFT LCD display is equipped with an HDMI interface, LED backlight driver and pre-installed EDID (extended display identification) which identifies the video source and the display hardware so that the video resolution is appropriate and optimised for the hardware.

The high brightness level of 500cd/m2 ensures reliable performance in a wide variety of indoor applications and environments, from medical and industrial use to marine and defence applications.

The operating temperature range is -10°C to +60°C and storage temperature range is -20°C to +70°C. Supply voltage is 12 Vdc.

Versatility is further enhanced with Relec’s range of touch panel options: PCAP and resistive. Other modifications available are optical bonding, screen enhancements and enhancement films, mounting frames, custom cables and adaptor boards.

There is also a custom cover lens design which offers a variety of options, including custom size, shape and design, apertures for other connections, thick and strengthened glass and custom printing.

Other key features of the HA-215HVEEUAB0-AA 21.5” display include the use of IPS (in-plane switching) for wide viewing angles, 16.7m colours, an LED lifetime of 50,000 hours and low power consumption.