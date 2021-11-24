High brightness TFT display for graphical user interface applications

Display solutions and embedded systems provider Review Display Systems (RDS) has announced the availability of an 11.6-inch Tianma TFT display module. The TM116VDSP02 features Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution, a 16:9 wide aspect ratio, a high brightness rating and impressive optical performance characteristics.

Ideal for use in high ambient light and outdoor environments, the Tianma TM116VDSP02 is manufactured with an anti-glare surface polariser and supports 88° wide viewing angles in all directions (up/down, left/right). Supporting a brightness specification of 1600cd/m² and a contrast ratio of 900:1, display images are bright, colourful, and concise. The white LED backlight has a 50K hour half brightness lifetime.

Typical applications include graphical user interfaces (GUI) for ticketing systems, information terminals, point-of-sale equipment, marine navigation, and in-vehicle systems.

Justin Coleman, display division manager, RDS, said: “The high brightness Tianma 11.6-inch TFT display module provides a versatile and highly capable display solution for a wide range of display applications particularly those where high levels of ambient or outdoor light may be present. Additionally, RDS can offer advice, design-in support and expertise for customers developing display-based products for a wide range of applications and equipment.”

The 11.6inch display module has mechanical outline dimensions of 273.5mm (w) x 166.5mm (h) x 7.8mm (d) and an active display area of 256.3mm (w) x 144.2mm (h). A wide operating temperature range of -20°C to +80°C enables operation in extreme operating environments. The 30-pin data interface supports dual-channel 24-bit LVDS and 8-bit RGB colour data enabling a colour palette of up to 16.7m colours.

Review Display Systems have extensive experience and knowledge designing and developing fully integrated embedded systems utilising the latest display and embedded computing technology.

The 11.6-inch Tianma TM116VDSP02 TFT display module is now available immediately from Review Display Systems.