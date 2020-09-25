Heraeus High Temperature Micro Platinum Heater Accurate Localised Heating from ATC Semitec

Temperature range -25°C to +800°C | Short-term up to +850°C

Ideal for heating liquids, gases and solids that require quick, highly accurate localised heating. The Heraeus H540S micro platinum heater, available from ATC Semitec, consists of a Pt-thin-film structure on a thin ceramic substrate with platinum lead wires. This miniature heating element can be used over a wide temperature range from -25°C to +800°C and offers excellent long-term stability and precision.

Only 5.2 x 3.9 x 1.0mm thick with 6mm long lead-wires, the H540S micro-heater is suitable for applications in industrial process technology, bio-medical equipment, personal care, white goods and the automotive sector.

Specifically, they are already being used within the e-cigarette market and for inhalators and evaporators in personal care. They are also suitable for precision localised heating in automated manufacturing and medical sample heating in analytical and laboratory equipment.

The Heraeus H540S forms part of a range of Heraeus Platinum sensor elements, available from ATC Semitec Ltd.

