Heilind Electronics partners with ITT Cannon, expanding global presence in harsh environment interconnect market

2 days ago Interconnection, News 108 Views

Heilind Electronics, a premier global distributor of electronic components, has further expanded its portfolio with the addition of products from ITT Cannon – a global market leader in the design and manufacture of harsh environment connector solutions.

The distribution agreement positions Heilind as a global partner for ITT Cannon, authorising the sale of these products in the American, European and Asian markets.

“This strategic partnership marks a major milestone for us,” said Alan Clapp, Vice-President at Heilind Electronics. “The diversity and technology behind ITT Cannon’s solutions, combined with Heilind’s strong sales support and expertise, present a wealth of new options to Hi-Rel and mil-aero customers around the world.”

Anh Phan, Vice-President of Sales & Marketing for ITT Cannon, echoed the sentiment: “From harness manufacturers to defence OEMs and medical solutions providers, this strategic engagement will equip both organisations with a deeper level of customer centricity and a robust pipeline for new, global opportunities.”

ITT Cannon’s products are designed for harsh environment applications in a variety of markets, including aerospace and defence, space, industrial, rail, medical and energy.

Visit the Heilind website to view the company’s full product offering.

