Heilind Electronics expands sensor range with Sensata pressure sensors

14 hours ago News, Sensor Technology 93 Views

Heilind Electronics, a global distributor of electronic components and authorised distributor for Sensata, has added the manufacturer’s pressure sensors to its extensive sensor portfolio. These sensors, which use an electronic signal to measure pressure, provide a versatile solution for a variety of applications.

Sensata offers permanent and portable pressure sensors for the water industry, including customised solutions for water pressure monitoring. The company also manufactures industrial pressure sensors for use in paint spraying and injection moulding, as well as sensors for monitoring steam in medical sterilisers and underwater applications such as submersibles.

Customers can choose from a variety of pressure and temperature ranges and pressure types. Also available is a wide range of ceramic and silicon pressure sensors which are fully customisable with options for pressure range, electrical output, pressure port, physical housing and seals even for small quantities.

 

