Harwin’s high power connector series extended

Building on the initial success of its 3kV-rated Kona high power connectors, Harwin has now introduced more variants to this popular range. The new additions are male connectors suitable for use with both standard cable connection and made-to-order cable assemblies.

Initially launched in November 2020, the award-winning Kona series is used widely in many applications, including New Space, electric vehicles, UAVs, and robotics. These compact, high-reliability connectors have contacts rated at 60 Amperes each, giving a total current carrying capacity of 240 Amperes when using the four contact version. Also, the new variants will give engineers extra options, allowing them to design more effective power distribution around their demanding applications.

The new male connectors provide connections for all Kona contact count options. In addition, engineers can select housings with or without panel mount fixings (compatible with the thumbscrew fixings on the female). Reverse-fix thumbscrews (compatible with female reverse-fix panel mount fixings) are also available, and all fixings are designed to mate-before-lock. The male solder contact accepts 8AWG wire.

Kona cable assemblies are available on-demand, produced at the company’s dedicated cable assembly facility. Options include double-ended and single-ended variants, with supporting male-to-male, male-to-female, and female-to-female configurations.

“Harwin is committed to the Kona range, with an active development program adding more options regularly. We see the demand for high-power interconnects growing rapidly. These are often in applications with limited space and where we see challenges due to vibration and shock,” states Ryan Smart, head of product management at Harwin. “By continuing to enhance the Kona range, we’re giving engineers more choice, allowing them to design and develop more innovation into their control systems. “

