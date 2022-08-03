Harwin hi-rel connectors deliver greater board-to-board spacing

To support the complete breadth of customer applications, Harwin has added another option to its popular Datamate series of high-reliability (Hi-Rel) connectors.

Complementing the existing Datamate J-Tek connector range (fitted with jackscrews for secure mounting) with a 7.3mm board-to-board height when mated, the new female connector gives a significantly larger 17.15mm connection height. Providing more space between PCBs allows designers the flexibility to use larger board-mounted components or cabling options.

Like all products in the Datamate portfolio, these new connectors deliver industry-leading temperature, vibration, and shock resilience. As a result, they provide reliable long-term operation even when located in the most demanding environments and support safety-critical applications. In addition, the board mount jackscrews give strain relief for the solder terminations, and guideposts help with mating.

The extended height Datamate connectors will benefit engineers developing high-end industrial, aerospace, defence systems, and heavy-duty portable equipment. They are available in double-row layouts of 10, 20, or 30 contact versions and are compatible with the existing through-board male connectors. All mating contact surfaces are finished in gold, and terminations are either gold or tin.

“Feedback from our client base has shown that there are times when a greater board separation is necessary,” says Ryan Smart, head of product marketing at Harwin. “These new extended profiles of Datamate connectors offer the stacking heights needed for such applications while maintaining high degrees of mechanical robustness and reliability.”