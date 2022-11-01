Harwin emphasises interconnect ingenuity at Electronica 2022

Harwin will be using this year’s Electronica as a platform to highlight its latest engineering innovations. Among the products on display at the company’s stand (A2.335) will be:

The height extended Datamate J-Tek connectors. Providing a 17.15mm board-to-board connection height, more than twice that of a standard J-Tek, these new models prove very effective in situations needing a greater air gap between PCBs. As a result, large components can be accommodated into the hardware, thermal management may be augmented or galvanic isolation increased.

Harwin’s entire portfolio of high-power Kona connectors will also be part of Harwin’s Electronica showcase, following the introduction of further variants to strengthen this range. Complementing the original versions, the additional variants are helping expand the breadth of applications for which these 3kV-rated interconnect components can be used – including scenarios where cable-to-cable connections are called for.

During this year’s event, the Harwin executive team will be announcing an exciting new direction in which the company is moving – with better product positioning helping to enhance its offering to the market. Harwin will also introduce the next generation of compact and lightweight high-reliability connectors with combined data and power delivery capabilities.

www.harwin.com