Harwin boosts its range with a 0.5mm pitch mezzanine connector for ultra-compact applications

Following on from Harwin’s recent introduction of Archer .8 (0.8mm-pitch board-to-board connectors), the company has extended its range again with a 0.5mm pitch range. Harwin’s award-winning engineering design team developed this latest compact mezzanine connector in response to the increasing market feedback for even smaller and lighter solutions. Specifically designed for applications with limited available space, Archer .5 is the right choice of board, stack, or PCB connector. Applications include compact control and monitoring equipment, embedded computing, sensor modules, camera/Lidar units, and IoT connected devices.

Like Archer .8, these latest 0.5mm pitch connectors meet all technical specification requirements expected by electrical designers of modern industrial equipment. Materials are compliant with RoHS and REACH SVHC and are also Halogen free. Designed without compromise, pin count options of 30, 40, 80, and 100, and with a tiny pitch, but their contacts still have a current-carrying capacity of 0.5A each. The operating temperature range is between -55°C to 85°C, and they feature a board-to-board stack height of 8mm.

Archer .5 includes reliability and safety by design, as with all Harwin products. Polarisation features ensure the correct orientation and alignment to prevent mis-mating; shrouding protects contacts from accidental damage. These connectors are supplied in tape and reel packaging and do not require a separate pick and place cap, making automated assembly easy. In-stock and ready to order from Harwin’s global distribution network now, you can confidently start designing with Archer .5 today.

