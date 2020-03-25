Harwin Adds to European Distributors by Appointing Powell Electronics

Harwin is further increasing its market presence across the EMEA region by adding Powell Electronics to its network of distribution partners.

This partnership will cover Harwin’s high-reliability (hi-rel) connector products which include the Gecko, Datamate and M300 ranges as well as meeting customers’ value-added needs with cable assembly solutions. All of these products will be available direct from stock or with very short lead times.

Headquartered in New Jersey and complemented by an EMEA operation located in the Netherlands, Powell Electronics has gained considerable commercial traction supplying the most advanced mechanical and electro-mechanical technologies. It’s focus areas are the defence, energy and aerospace markets (military and civilian). The company has a rapidly expanding customer base and a strong web-based sales channel. Its expert sales and application engineering staff continue to prove their ability to exceed customers’ expectations, both from a technical and a logistical perspective.

“We know that our customer base will benefit enormously as we strengthen our supply chain by engaging with Powell Electronics,” said Gavin Darling, Head of European Sales at Harwin. “The company’s growing reputation here in Europe, following its 70 years’ of success as a distributor in North America, speaks for itself.”

Andy Brayford, European Applications Manager, at Powell Electronics added, “Harwin is very well-known in the marketplace for its innovative hi-rel connector components. This distribution deal represents a huge boost to our line card, complementing our existing offerings perfectly. We’re looking forward to making inroads into exciting new application areas.”