Harwin Adds Right Angle Termination to 1.25mm Pitch Connectors

Enabling substantial space savings for cable-to-board applications

Due to popular demand, Harwin has extended its award-winning Gecko-SL (Screw-Lok) product range to include horizontal male connectors. The successful Gecko range has gained many fans amongst engineers, giving them a more compact, lightweight alternative to conventional Micro-D connectors.

Specifying the male throughboard connector at 90° to the PCB offers additional layout flexibility to maximize space above the board. Connectors can now be located at a PCB edge, routing a mated cable sideways outside the PCB stack. A key application to benefit from this connection style is CubeSats, where many designs involve a series of PCBs in a dense stack, with all cabling routed into the space outside the stack. Similar tight space restrictions occur in avionics, larger satellites, military (such as radar and portable communication equipment), robotics and motorsport.

The horizontal connectors can also be used with female PCB connectors to give a motherboard/daughterboard arrangement.